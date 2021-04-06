Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan buys Lamborghini soon after recovering from Covid-19

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan bought a Lamborghini Urus after recovering from Covid-19.

The actor revealed on his Instagram that he had bought the vehicle, writing “I bought it… but maybe the I’m not made for expensive things.”

Aaryan can be seen posing with the car in the video when a sudden confetti cannon goes off and catches him off guard.

He confirmed in a tweet that the SUV cost 4.5 crore rupees, or Dh 2.25 million.

Kharid li....

Aaryan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22 and took to his Instagram on Monday to share that he had tested negative after 14 days of isolation.