Bollywood: Actor Imran Khan makes rare appearance at seashore with daughter, sister

Actor Imran Khan, who has been maintaining a low profile over the past few years, was caught on camera at a seashore in Mumbai on Thursday. Accompanying him were his daughter Imara and his sister.

Imran refused to reply to the paparazzi as he walked from the beach to his car, though he was photographed along with the others for a while. All three wore masks and walked slowly on the wet path as heavy rains had lashed the area.

The actor married Avantika Malik in 2011 but the two have reportedly got separated recently. A nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran was featured as a child artiste in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.

His first film as a lead actor was in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D’Souza in 2008. Over the last few years he acted in several films including Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Break ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. His He was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015 with Kangana Ranaut.