Bollywood: Actor Huma Qureshi on her Hollywood film, Army of the Dead

Huma Qureshi, who first made it to Bollywood in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur almost a decade ago, was in Los Angeles recently, pitching for a TV series she had written about a brown ‘superhero girl,’ when her agent asked if she would like to meet a casting director involved in a big film.

She auditioned for a part and three days later signed up for the role of Geeta, a single mother living in a quarantine camp in Las Vegas. “I was amazed at the speed at which Hollywood functions,” Huma told a journalist.

Importantly, for one who is used to working on multiple projects in India simultaneously, she got used to the Hollywood practice of blocking an actor, which was two-and-a-half months in this case.

In her new film, Army of the Dead, a Netflix release, she is part of a group of mercenaries trying to get $200 million from a quarantine zone. “For me, this project was a unique opportunity because it’s different from what I do in India,” she said in an interview.

“In India my roles are often all about me, as a lead character, and this was a big ensemble piece. The fact I got to work with Zack Snyder, and the cinematic value of that, is undeniable.”

Zack said he was happy to have Huma on the set. “I want only Indian actors in my movies from now,” he laughed.

Huma and Zack announced recently that they had teamed up with an organisation in India and were contributing for a Covid-19 temporary hospital facility in Delhi.

Huma is also busy with several other projects including Dibakar Banerjee’s Freedom and Vasan Bala’s Monica, Oh My Darling, where she acts along with Rajkummar Rao. She is also performing Maharani, a political drama series on SonyLIV. Other films include Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma and Lara Dutta, and Tamil film Valimai, along with Ajith Kumar.