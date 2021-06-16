Bollywood: Aamir Khan celebrates 20 years of Lagaan

It is 20 years since the release of Lagaan, the Oscar-nominated period drama by Aamir Khan Productions, and the actor took to Instagram, highlighting the key features that went into the making of the film.

“A big thank you to each and every person who has made this journey memorable!” said Aamir Khan.

“From the writers to our audience. Thank you everyone!” The love for Lagaan is timeless, he said.

“Come, join us in the celebrations of #20YearsOfLagaan and help us relive the beautiful memories of the film.”

The post called out to the biggest “Lagaan Fans” and urged them to post an artwork, describe Lagaan in 100 words, or recreate the music through one’s own choreography or a musical performance.

Dressed in military uniform, Aamir in the video he posted on Instagram, thanked Ashutosh Gowariker for letting him be part of the epic story. “Firstly, I want to thank Ashutosh (Gowariker), and the entire cast and crew, and the partners as well as the entire exhibitor sector for their support. I also want to extend my thanks to the seniors of the film industry who stood behind the project and showered so much praise on it,” he added.