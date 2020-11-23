>
Bharti Singh, husband granted bail by Mumbai court

ANI
Filed on November 23, 2020
(ANI Photo)

They were arrested for an alleged drug offense in Mumbai.

A Mumbai Court on Monday granted bail of Rs 15,000 each to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, officials said in Mumbai.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade Court allowed the bail application of the couple - who were on Sunday remanded to judicial custody till December 4.

The duo was arrested over the weekend by the NCB on alleged charges of possession of cannabis and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world.

The couple was sent to judicial custody till December 4 by Mumbai’s Esplanade Court on Sunday. “Charges of consumption of drugs have been invoked against them,” said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the NCB, Mumbai.




 
 
 
