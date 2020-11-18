Be Shah Rukh Khan's guest in Delhi!

If you’re a huge fan of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and want to know what it’s like to live in his house, here’s your chance. The actor has partnered with Airbnb to offer a place to guests in his Delhi home, which has been redesigned by his wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon: “With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner.”

For a chance to win this dream opportunity visit: Airbnb.com/homewithopenarms

According to the site, "In homage of Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open arms pose, applicants must let us know what an open arms welcome means to them, explaining how a warm, inviting welcome helps them belong while they are away from home. Submit your entry by 11:59pm IST on 30th November 2020."