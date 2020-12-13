Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan headline streaming portal's 2021 offering

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan are leading entertainment streaming portal Eros Now’s 2021 offering. The South Asian streaming entertainment service owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, announced the Indian OTT industry's biggest content slate for 2021 with 46 new titles including 33 film premieres and 13 original series. The strategic announcement with Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan will deepen the streaming service’s engagement with its existing global audience and cater to the growing consumer demand for fresh and entertaining online video content.

Popular for its massive Bollywood and regional movie library, Indian original, short- format content and music, the massive content slate announcement further enables the premium platform to satiate the South Asian diaspora and local Middle Eastern population’s demand for Indian entertainment online content.

The comprehensive and diverse content slate, promoted through the campaign - #KahaaniHarRangKi, is based on insights derived from Eros Now’s proprietary user data, and is customized to satisfy the demand of its target audience in the Indian and global diaspora. The promos featuring Khurrana and Aryan showcase the service’s commitment to present differentiated yet entertaining content for audiences across markets in India and worldwide.

This expansive content slate widens the streaming service’s reach by offering a range of program formats in varied languages such as Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi amongst others. These 33 film premieres and 13 original series will appeal to a diverse audience that is interested in exploring the best of online video streaming. In addition, the service will debut 30 new Quickies and 10 new short films.

Commenting on the development, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group, said, "We are committed to investing in quality programming that will appeal to the Indian and global diaspora, and this huge content slate adds to Eros Now’s massive entertainment catalogue. UAE is witnessing significant demand growth driven by the digital shift and the consumer’s desire to watch programming in different formats and their preferred language. This amazing slate will deepen our connection with the audience and offers entertainment like never before."

The campaign, #KahaaniHarRangKi will be further promoted through a 360-degree marketing outreach. Eros Now has created videos which will be amplified across digital and social media platforms. Additionally, the OTT platform has roped in several influencers to strengthen the campaign and reach out to a vast set of audience, by spreading the joy of entertainment to Indian as well as the global audience who enjoy diverse South Asian content.