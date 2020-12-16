>
Arjun Rampal seeks week's time after being summoned by NCB

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on December 16, 2020
He said he was currently busy with 'personal matters'.

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to appear on Wednesday, has sought a week's time before he appears before the agency in Mumbai, official sources informed.

The 47-year-old actor said he is currently busy with personal matters, while seeking a week's time.

The NCB had summoned the Bollywood actor for a second round of questioning in connection with a drug-related case. A fresh date for his appearance is yet to be announced.

The development comes over a month after the Narcotics Control Bureau had grilled Rampal for nearly seven hours on November 13.

The actor was quizzed by the agency after his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug-related case.

Bartel was reportedly in regular contact with Agisialos Demetriades, an alleged drug peddler arrested by the NCB in October, and the brother of Gabriella Demetriades, Rampal's live-in partner.




 
 
 
