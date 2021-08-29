Arijit Singh to perform live in Abu Dhabi

Singing sensation Arijit Singh is all set to hit the stage for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Arijit will be performing live at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi on November 19.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh shared: "Since the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, this would be my first onstage performance. I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans."

"During this troubled time, I couldn't think of a better way to keep spirits high and heal through music. I always had an experience performing for the warm crowd of UAE. I am quite excited to perform there after five years," Arijit further said.

The tickets for the concert will be available for sale from August 30 onwards.