Arijit Singh to perform live in Abu Dhabi

IANS/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 29, 2021
Photo/IANS

This is the singer's first concert since the onset of the pandemic.

Singing sensation Arijit Singh is all set to hit the stage for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Arijit will be performing live at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi on November 19.

Talking about the event, Arijit Singh shared: "Since the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, this would be my first onstage performance. I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans."

"During this troubled time, I couldn't think of a better way to keep spirits high and heal through music. I always had an experience performing for the warm crowd of UAE. I am quite excited to perform there after five years," Arijit further said.

The tickets for the concert will be available for sale from August 30 onwards.




 
 
 
