>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Anushka Sharma: Will be back shooting once I deliver my first child

IANS
Filed on November 28, 2020
(Photo/Instagram)

The pregnant Bollywood star has been shooting for endorsements.

Bollywood actress and mother-to-be Anushka Sharma says she will be back shooting once she delivers her first child, and establishes a system at home that ensures her to balance her child, home and professional life.

"Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," she said.

Anushka, who is currently shooting for endorsements after creating a protective, full-proof bio-bubble with her staff, said: "It's been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I'm happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy."

The actress said that she had to be fully sure that the sets were safe to shoot because she was working during the pandemic.

"Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful to understand all the Covid-19 precautions being taken. I'm thankful to everyone for putting all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and life has to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precaution which is what I have done in my case," she said.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Legendary British comedian John Cleese in...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 