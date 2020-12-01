>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Anushka Sharma performs 'Shirshasana' with hubby Virat Kohli's support

IANS
Filed on December 1, 2020
(Photo/AFP)

The actress who is a regular practitioner of yoga shared that she is doing 'asanas' regularly except those restricted by her doctor.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, Anushka shared that she is doing Yoga asanas regularly even during pregnancy, except the ones restricted by her doctor.

Anushka posted a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen performing the Shirshasana with hubby Virat's help. Her yoga techer virtually assists her while the actress performs the asana by leaning against a wall, head down.

"This exercise is hands-down (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback. P.S. — As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support," Anushka wrote.

"For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy," she added.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

A night at the trendy Tel Aviv -the non-stop ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 