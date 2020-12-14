Amitabh Bachchan wishes Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished director-choreographer Remo D’Souza, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, a speedy recovery.

Posting his wishes on Twitter Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted a throwback video clip and wrote: "Get well Remo ... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."

The video clip is taken from a reality show co-judged by Remo; he says he has always been a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and complimented the contestants for recreating the dialogue of one of Bachchan’s most famous films, Deewar, through their dance performance.