>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan wishes Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery

CT Report/Mumbai
Filed on December 14, 2020

The director-choreographer had suffered a heart attack on Friday.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished director-choreographer Remo D’Souza, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, a speedy recovery.

Posting his wishes on Twitter Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted a throwback video clip and wrote: "Get well Remo ... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."

The video clip is taken from a reality show co-judged by Remo; he says he has always been a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and complimented the contestants for recreating the dialogue of one of Bachchan’s most famous films, Deewar, through their dance performance.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Winter break in UAE: How to keep kids engaged

null votes | 13 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Kim Kardashian West to launch controversial...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Bugatti launches latest Chiron Pur Sport in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Chat: UAE leads in gender equality;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE winter tourism; Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

New film shows how Khor Fakkan resisted...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Biden's victory confirmed,...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Watch: Dubai’s annual Santa run

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 