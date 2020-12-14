Amitabh Bachchan wishes Remo D'Souza a speedy recovery
The director-choreographer had suffered a heart attack on Friday.
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wished director-choreographer Remo D’Souza, who suffered a heart attack on Friday, a speedy recovery.
Posting his wishes on Twitter Sunday evening, Amitabh Bachchan also retweeted a throwback video clip and wrote: "Get well Remo ... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."
The video clip is taken from a reality show co-judged by Remo; he says he has always been a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and complimented the contestants for recreating the dialogue of one of Bachchan’s most famous films, Deewar, through their dance performance.
.. get well Remo .. prayers !! and thank you for your wishes https://t.co/YpB5uS9zEe— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2020