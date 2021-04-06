>
Amitabh Bachchan to replace Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on April 6, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Co-star Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to welcome him to the cast.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan will be joining the cast of ‘The Intern’ — an Indian adaptation of the 2015 Hollywood film — stepping in for the late Rishi Kapoor who was originally slated to play the lead role.

The senior Bachchan took to Twitter with a poster of the upcoming film. "One more time...," he tweeted, noting that he was looking forward to working with Deepika Padukone and Warner Bros India among others.

Deepika too posted a welcome message to her new co-star on Instagram: "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again! Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern," she wrote.

The film was originally planned with Rishi Kapoor as the main actor, but he passed away last April, after a two-year battle with cancer.

The original Hollywood film starred Robert De Niro, an intern at an online fashion site, who becomes friendly with Anne Hathaway, the CEO. Directed by Nancy Meyers, it was distributed by Warner Bros, and grossed nearly $200 million worldwide.

Warner Bros will now jointly produce the film in India along with Deepika’s Ka Productions. It is likely to be released in the summer of 2022.

Amitabh had earlier starred in ‘Badla,’ the Indian remake of ‘The Invisible Guest,’ a 2016 Spanish film. He is also busy with several other films, many of which have been delayed for release due to the Covid crisis.

They include ‘Chehre,’ his first with Emraan Hashmi (which was supposed to be released this week, but has been postponed), ‘Brahmastra,’ ‘Jhund,’ ‘Goodbye,’ Ajay Devgn’s ‘May Day,’ and Nag Ashwin’s unnamed film, which will see Amitabh star alongside Deepika yet again.




 
 
 
