>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Akshay Kumar shares Christopher Nolan's note to mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia

IANS
Filed on December 5, 2020
Photo/Instagram

The actress featured in 'Tenet'.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has penned a note for actress Dimple Kapadia, who features in his latest film, Tenet.

Dimple's son-in-law and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared the handwritten note on Instagram Saturday.

The note reads: "Dimple, What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to 'Tenet'. Best wishes."

Akshay wrote: "Here's my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release. Had I been in her place, I wouldn't have been able to move in awe but having watched her on screen working her magic in #Tenet, I couldn't be more happy and proud of Ma."

The actor also posted a photo of Dimple and Nolan together.

Tenet also features actor Robert Pattinson, and was shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai teacher bids farewell after 34 years...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 