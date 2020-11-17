>
Aishwarya shares pics from daughter Aaradhya's birthday

IANS
Filed on November 17, 2020

The stunning actress shared some lovely family pictures on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a sneak peek into the birthday party of her daughter Aaradhya.

Aaradhya turned nine on November 16 and her parents chose to celebrate the special day with close family members instead of organising a grand party, due to Covid-19.

"Happiest 9th birthday the absolute love of my life, my darling angel Aaradhya. I love you eternally, Infinitely and unconditionally... forever and beyond... God Bless You. I thank God every breath I take for you in my life. Love, love you," Aishwarya wrote.

The images capture Aaradhya with parents Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya wore a black kurta with embroidered work around the collar while the birthday girl looks cute in a pink frock.




 
 
 
