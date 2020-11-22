>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

After Bharti Singh, NCB also nabs her husband Haarsh in drugs case

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on November 22, 2020

Both were interrogated on Saturday in the same case.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested television comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa early on Sunday, for alleged possession and consumption of a banned drug, Marijuana, a top official said.

The arrest came a day after his wife and comedy queen Bharti Singh was arrested in the same case late on Saturday, stunning the entertainment world.

The NCB's actions followed a raid and seizure of around 86.50 gms, Marijuana -- which is said to be of commercial quantity -- from their home and office, and the duo even confessed to consuming drugs.

The NCB zeroed in on the couple after a couple of drug peddlers, arrested in an ongoing action late on Friday, revealed the names of Bharti and Haarsh, informed NCB Zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

Both Bharti and Haarsh shall be produced before a Special NDPS Court later Sunday afternoon. They have left for their medical examination.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE's Hidden Gems: El Professor Burger -...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

A night at the trendy Tel Aviv -the non-stop ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 