Aamir Khan all praise for 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' after cinema viewing

IANS
Filed on November 18, 2020

He thanked the makers for releasing it on the big screen.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan visited a theatre after a long period to catch the recently-released comedy, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and he thanked the makers of the film for releasing it on the big screen.

Abhishek Sharma's Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh, became the first mainstream Hindi film to hit theatres after a hiatus of around eight months. The Central government of India had prohibited screening of films in theatres since March due to rising cases of Covid-19.

"The movie is really entertaining, and the second half is really good. All the actors have performed really well. I really liked the work of Annu Kapoor ji. I think Diljit (Dosanjh), Fatima (Sana Shaikh) and Manoj (Bajpayee) have also done a good job. I wish the entire team all the best and I am thankful to the makers of the film that they gave us an opportunity to watch the film in theatres," said Aamir, while interacting with the media after the show.

