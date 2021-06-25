>
#29GoldenYearsOfSRK: Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans, says 'needed to feel loved'

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 25, 2021
Photo: ANI

The superstar featured along with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in Deewana in 1992.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose debut film Deewana was released 29 years ago, thanked his fans for the overwhelming love he has got over the years.

“Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the love of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here,” he tweeted in the early hours of Friday. “Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved….”

Thousands of his fans have also been flooding #29GoldenYearsOfSRK, which emerged as a top trend on social media. With 150,000 tweets by late Thursday night, it was an “all time fastest anniversary trend in the history of Bollywood,” according to a tweet by Indian Box Office.

The superstar featured along with Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti in Deewana in 1992. Before that he had appeared on some television series.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are likely to resume work on Pathan, the new film they are working on. Its shooting got delayed because of the Covid lockdown.




 
 
 
