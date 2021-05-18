>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor dedicates 'Sardar Ka Grandson' to family, pens emotional note for film's release

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on May 18, 2021 | Last updated on May 18, 2021 at 01.42 pm
Photo: arjunkapoor/Instagram

The actor said the story in the new film has "an uncanny similarity" with the lives of his grandparents in different ways.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is starring in 'Sardar Ka Grandson', released on Netflix on Tuesday, says he has been fortunate to star in films that made him tap into his beautiful childhood memories and experiences.

“Whether it was a Ki and Ka, which was for my mother, or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films,” he said on Instagram. “I am deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson, I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film!”

The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. The actor said the story in the new film has “an uncanny similarity” with the lives of his grandparents in different ways. His maternal grandmother was “actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions and memories, some mine, some theirs,” he said on Instagram.

He was happy that through this film, he lived a bit of their lives. “And I hope that I have done all four of them proud through my earnestness with this film,” added the 35-year-old actor.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

News

Dubai: Meet worker who just won best employee award

null votes | 17 May 2021

khaleejtimes

News

At least 2 years in jail, Dh10,000 fine for refusing drug test

null votes | 17 May 2021

khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

Abu Dhabi may end quarantine for travellers from July 1

null votes | 16 May 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi mass Covid test...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Breather for vaccinated in...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Mosques, musallahs across UAE host...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: ATM event begins in Dubai;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Explains: Israel-Gaza conflict
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Cyclone Tauktae: Emirates cancels Dubai-...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | World

Covid in Goa: Trouble in paradise?

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 