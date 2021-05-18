Arjun Kapoor dedicates 'Sardar Ka Grandson' to family, pens emotional note for film's release

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is starring in 'Sardar Ka Grandson', released on Netflix on Tuesday, says he has been fortunate to star in films that made him tap into his beautiful childhood memories and experiences.

“Whether it was a Ki and Ka, which was for my mother, or now Sardar Ka Grandson for my grandmothers, these are films that have connected to my soul and will forever be my most favourite films,” he said on Instagram. “I am deeply thankful that in Sardar Ka Grandson, I got a chance to be directed by the sensitive and extremely mature Kaashvie Nair, my first female director, who was also helming her first feature film!”

The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham. The actor said the story in the new film has “an uncanny similarity” with the lives of his grandparents in different ways. His maternal grandmother was “actually a riot when you interacted with her and I could see her in Sardar, every step of the way! I was literally living through various phases, emotions and memories, some mine, some theirs,” he said on Instagram.

He was happy that through this film, he lived a bit of their lives. “And I hope that I have done all four of them proud through my earnestness with this film,” added the 35-year-old actor.