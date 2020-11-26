Abhishek Bachchan's viral looks from 'Bob Biswas' Web Report Published on November 26, 2020 at 13.49

1 of 5 Pictures of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in his character from the set in his upcoming movie 'Bob Biswas' is attracting much attention on social media. Here the actor is seen arriving in Kolkata for the filming of the movie, which was paused earlier due to Covid-19.

2 of 5 The actor was shooting in Kolkata for the thriller, based on Saswata Chatterjee’s character in Sujoy Ghosh’s hit movie 'Kahaani'.

3 of 5 Abhishek is almost unrecognisable in a plain shirt and baggy trousers with mid-parted hair and wearing spectacles.

4 of 5 Chitrangada Singh plays the female lead in the film. Bob Biswas also marks Abhishek Bachchan's collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, who is producing the movie.