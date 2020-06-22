UAE

Sushmita Sen a 'delight' to work with, say 'Aarya' directors

Aarya, Sushmita Sen, Sandeep Modi, Vinod Rawat, series, Disney+Hotstar

Co-directors Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat share their thoughts on the new series.

By Enid Parker

Published: Mon 22 Jun 2020, 2:10 PM

Last updated: Sun 5 Jul 2020, 11:47 AM

Sushmita Sen is impressing critics and fans in her new crime drama series, Aarya, streaming now on Disney+Hotstar. We caught up with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, who have co-directed the series with Ram Madhvani.
The trailer of Aarya is very hard-hitting and gripping. What are your thoughts on directing this series?
Sandeep Modi: When we started work on Aarya, the first thing we asked ourselves was how much of Aarya is about crime. And we said, it's crime later, it's family first. It is a family crime drama with human emotions and their frailties at its core. It is about a family dealing with the repercussions of an incident and their lives turn upside down once they face a truth.
It has been a joy getting to have a small hand in co-creating and co-directing Aarya with Ram Madhvani (co-creator and co-director) and Vinod Rawat (co-director and acting workshop director). Ram and Vinod are geniuses and to get to collaborate with them is a huge privilege. And with the idea of shooting the show in a 360-degree style with the whole scene being shot in one single take, like a documentary shot with just natural light - Aarya has been a huge learning curve in my film-making journey.
And the cherry on top is getting to work with actors and humans like Sushmita Sen, Chandrachoor Singh, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Maya Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Sugandha Gard, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Alex O'Neil, and each and every one on the cast of this show.
Even after 50 ad films, a feature film and numerous awards including a National Award, working on Aarya is un-learning and learning it all over again. And I am sure the audiences will feel the difference when they watch the show on on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Vinod Rawat: I loved directing the series alongside Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. As we have all worked together on Neerja, Sandeep and I were associate directors on that film, we now have good chemistry and are able to discuss ideas and how to implement them. All in all, it's been a great learning experience and I hope everyone enjoys the hard work we put in!
Considering Sushmita Sen is making a comeback to acting after a long hiatus, how was it working with her in Aarya?
Sandeep Modi: Filmmaking is a stressful job, so many of us, moving a mountain every day. But being on a set with Sushmita Sen is like, you are with a kid on a joyride. She is a delight and how. Full of life and a bundle of energy, she makes it her point to drive the positivity on a set. From being on time, to being so thorough with her preparation, to following the lead of the director, she is a director's actor and so easy to work with. And the way she senses energies is unbelievable. She knows when things are not going right for you and in a very subtle way will find a way to sort it for you without saying a word. I admire how she does that.
I always say after Aarya, if there is one person I would want in my corner on a film set, it has to be Sushmita Sen. She makes tough feel easy.
I am so glad we get to say we were there when she came back to screens, we were there on her journey back to the cinema audiences. And I hope we have done justice to her and her fans with Aarya.
Vinod Rawat: It was an absolute joy to work with someone of her stature. She came completely open minded and ready to give it her all on set which is so refreshing for a director. As the shoot progressed, it was so engaging to watch Sushmita work alongside the other actors to bring Aarya to life.  

Aarya is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. How was it adapted to suit Indian sensibilities and keeping an Indian audience in mind?
Sandeep Modi: Penoza is a very successful Dutch show and has been adapted across the world. When Ram was offered this, he was attracted to the story but did not take this up as he didn't see it as an Indian show with the drug trade angle yet. The family is at the core of Aarya. But drugs, not so much. How do we do it in a way that it is not alien to us in India, was the question.
It is only years later when Ram found a rooting in the show with a reality of drugs in the Indian context did he start work on it. We have adapted the show like one adapts a book, the core of it is from Penoza, but everything else is what we wanted to create with it. We have 23 lead characters in the show and somewhere it is an opportunity to tell 23 stories in one. And that's what we really enjoyed.
Vinod Rawat: I feel context is key. What may be of interest and relevance to a Dutch audience will be different to an Indian audience. Therefore as the story was moulded and adapted, the writers, actors and crew brought in many nuances and details that grounded the story in India and our culture. For example, the wedding scene, the landscape, the language of the different characters will all connect to an Indian audience.

What would you like to say to viewers here in the UAE about Aarya?
Sandeep Modi: Watch Aarya for the grace and performance of Sushmita Sen, watch Aarya because it's the next Ram Madhvani creation, watch it if you have loved the trailer, watch it for the terrific performances and story. Once you are in it you wouldn't miss it for anything. Layered, rooted, it is one of its kind, I promise you.  
Vinod Rawat: Aarya has been a labour of love for all of us who have worked on it, and I hope the viewers in the UAE enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making the series!
enid@khaleejtimes.com


