Sushmita Sen a 'delight' to work with, say 'Aarya' directors

Sandeep Modi: When we started work on Aarya, the first thing we asked ourselves was how much of Aarya is about crime. And we said, it's crime later, it's family first. It is a family crime drama with human emotions and their frailties at its core. It is about a family dealing with the repercussions of an incident and their lives turn upside down once they face a truth.
Vinod Rawat: I loved directing the series alongside Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. As we have all worked together on Neerja, Sandeep and I were associate directors on that film, we now have good chemistry and are able to discuss ideas and how to implement them. All in all, it's been a great learning experience and I hope everyone enjoys the hard work we put in!
Sandeep Modi: Filmmaking is a stressful job, so many of us, moving a mountain every day. But being on a set with Sushmita Sen is like, you are with a kid on a joyride. She is a delight and how. Full of life and a bundle of energy, she makes it her point to drive the positivity on a set. From being on time, to being so thorough with her preparation, to following the lead of the director, she is a director's actor and so easy to work with. And the way she senses energies is unbelievable. She knows when things are not going right for you and in a very subtle way will find a way to sort it for you without saying a word. I admire how she does that.
Aarya is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. How was it adapted to suit Indian sensibilities and keeping an Indian audience in mind?
Sandeep Modi: Penoza is a very successful Dutch show and has been adapted across the world. When Ram was offered this, he was attracted to the story but did not take this up as he didn't see it as an Indian show with the drug trade angle yet. The family is at the core of Aarya. But drugs, not so much. How do we do it in a way that it is not alien to us in India, was the question.
What would you like to say to viewers here in the UAE about Aarya?
Sandeep Modi: Watch Aarya for the grace and performance of Sushmita Sen, watch Aarya because it's the next Ram Madhvani creation, watch it if you have loved the trailer, watch it for the terrific performances and story. Once you are in it you wouldn't miss it for anything. Layered, rooted, it is one of its kind, I promise you.
