LIFE'S A BALL GAME

Watch out for the Japanese. This is not a warning about their national character. It is the verdict after their nation's embassy turned up for a five-a-side football match at the British Embassy last week.

Abu Dhabi Diary By Tim Newbold







Note the five-a-side element. They turned up with what seemed like 15 players. They also had a proper kit. And boots. Not to mention a travelling supporters' group in the form of wives, girlfriends and children. And, most of all, they looked good. Fit, toned and clearly raring to go.

In fact, it transpired during the post-mortem, sorry post-match 'analysis', that they had been training for weeks for the game. By contrast, the Brits resembled a rag-tag outfit of around 10 players (not a bad number in the end really). The only preparation they looked to have done was ensuring refreshments were available after the game.

The British 'all-stars' had no uniform kit and a handful of mainly disinterested female supporters. And, most of all, they looked like a village pub team. One of the elder players even displayed his huge potbelly with pride, no doubt after years of careful nurturing on a healthy diet of ales and pies.

It's clutching at straws a bit but the embassy footballers at least represented most of the British Isles - drawn from Northern England, the Home Counties (i.e. Southern England to our non-UK readers) and, of course, Scotland, that sleeping giant of world soccer.

The game itself became three games. The Japanese won the first, split into two sides to play among themselves in the second and then the Brits scraped a victory against their 'B' team in the finale. The tackles flew in and a few Japanese players flaunted both flair and considerable skill. But it was their determination and overriding desire, which stuck in the memory.

Quite obviously, Japan's youth love their football. No greater testament to this passion can be found in the huge efforts by top English clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool to aggressively market their 'brands' in the Far East. To the layman, that means selling lots of expensive football shirts.

But the professionalism and sheer enthusiasm of a group of players rolled out for a fun kick-about should serve as a wider warning to the traditional, great football nations.

Japan first qualified for the arguably the biggest global sporting event in 1998 and then as hosts in 2002. Last time they reached the second round. So, if and when Japan reach the final stages of a World Cup, remember that the roots of success were — at least, in some tiny, miniscule way — laid in the ground on a small patch of English turf in the UAE...