Da Arab code

scientists claim to have pieced together evidence from the artist's work which confirms suspicions he was the son of his father's female Arab slave.
Scientists have analysed partial fingerprints found on canvases and his notebooks, and compared them to one of the few full fingerprints known to have been da Vinci's, which he left on the famous Lady With An Ermine.
Experts from the University of Chieti in central Italy discovered that the print matches a pattern commonly found in the Middle East.
Until now, the painter was thought to have been the son of an Italian craftsman and a local peasant girl.
The analysis of the fingerprint patterns instead fits a theory unearthed through documentation discovered in 2002 by Alessandro Vezzosi, director of the Museo Ideale in the Tuscan town of Vinci where the artist was born, that Leonardo's mother was a slave of Middle Eastern descent.
Analysis of the patterns — a science known as dermatoglyphics has shown that there is a link to different ethnicities.
