Celebrating socio-economic ties

Al Ansari Exchange wishes the Filipino community a very happy 123rd Independence Day

Al Ansari Exchange congratulates the people of the Philippines on the occasion of their 123rd Independence Day. As they commemorate this special and historic occasion, we honour the long-standing and mutually supportive friendship between the UAE and the Philippines. Since the establishment of strong diplomatic relations in 1974, the two nations have been engaged in key bilateral trade agreements, multi-faceted cooperation and high-level exchanges, further reinforcing their alliance on all fronts. Today, the UAE is home to hundreds of thousands of expatriates from the Philippines, who have been and are still contributing to the nation's social and economic growth and development.

We take great pride that, through our network of 199 branches and digital channels, as well as our strong tie-ups with leading Philippine banking and financial institutions, we have been efficiently providing our Filipino patrons with a variety of financial services to suit their requirements. According to the data released by the Central Bank of the UAE, the Philippines is the third-largest remittance-receiving country and expat community in the UAE, whose nationals transferred 6.7 per cent of the total remittances from the UAE last year.