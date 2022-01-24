Zulekha Hospital Sharjah makes RT-PCR tests more convinient with drive-through testing centre

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 11:08 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 11:10 PM

Zulekha Hospital Sharjah has opened up their drive-through testing centre to ease the RT-PCR testing process for patients and results are being given within 24 to 36 hours.

Taher Shams, Managing Director at Zulekha Hospital, said: “Patients are skeptical to enter a hospital or a clinic to take the test as they fear coming in contact with the infection. While we have exercised utmost infection control and hygiene precautions across our facilities, we want to make it more convenient for our patients to be stress-free and take the tests at the drive-through testing centre outside our hospital in Sharjah. As we continue to fight the pandemic, we also urge residents to take their booster vaccinations that are available in our facilities in Dubai and Sharjah.”

The hospital has also seen a surge in numbers for RT-PCR tests over the last few months with individuals travelling for annual leaves. Various seasonal concerts, corporates, schools and public gatherings also required individuals to produce negative PCR reports to be able to join events and day to day work and classes. This has contributed to a surge in the demand for PCR tests.

Over and above this quick service for RT-PCR tests, the hospital also provides Homecare services for PCR testing in both Dubai and Sharjah. 700+ patients are screened currently per day by the hospitals. Zulekha Hospital Homecare services has seen an increase in the number of doctor, nurses, physiotherapy, other lab investigation services called for at home over the year since they last started in January 2021.

Quarantine facilities and recovery clinics at Zulekha Hospital

Across the UAE, varied testing protocols are applicable for those who have been Covid-19 positive and those that have been in contact with positive patients. The need for isolation/quarantine before resuming normal life has prompted Zulekha Hospital to offer a special arrangement for their patrons.

The hospital in Sharjah offers quarantine facilities including consultations, vitals monitoring, meals, safe and hygienic room stays equipped with Wi-Fi connections so the individuals stay connected while in isolation. Globally, we still need to identify and assess the various post covid effects on an individual which could be physical or mental, and addressing these medical needs.

Zulekha Hospital also has its post-covid assessment and recovery clinics at the hospitals. At Zulekha Hospital Dubai and Sharjah the recovery clinic offers pulmonary-focused, multidisciplinary evaluation and care for patients who have recovered, but are battling mid and long-term persistent effects of the infection. Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 may report to specialists with prolonged symptoms of breathlessness, chest pain, joint aches, memory loss and anxiety. Such patients must undergo an overall assessment to ensure complete diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

A complete assessment is done by the pulmonologist to check for any lasting infections causing other ailments and subsequently referred to other specialists for further treatment if need be at the same facility depending on the diagnosis. The treatment may vary in individuals and can include counseling, physical therapy and/or occupational therapy.

