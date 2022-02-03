Zoho Workplace customers surge as businesses shift from costly competitors

Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho, Middle East and Africa.

Demand is driven by businesses' need to cut costs as they recover from the pandemic

Zoho, a global technology company offering the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, today announced that its enterprise collaboration and communications platform, Workplace, now serves more than 16 million users globally.

Zoho's Workplace platform experienced a 120 per cent increase in migrations from Google-hosted domains as businesses started shifting to Zoho in light of the recently-announced removal of free edition.

The company attributes the substantial growth to increasing business demand for seamlessly integrated applications as well as rising costs from other collaboration platform providers.

Hyther Nizam, President of Zoho, Middle East and Africa, said: "Zoho has always been about delivering customer value with our high speed of innovation. As competitors continue to raise prices or eliminate free editions for those who need them most, businesses and professionals lean on us for features-rich, contextual solutions that increase productivity without higher prices."

Since the start of the pandemic, Zoho Workplace adoption has accelerated as businesses of all sizes transitioned to digital-forward, remote work. Zoho Workplace experienced 34 per cent year-to-year growth in 2021, with more than 40 per cent of new customers making the switch from Google and Microsoft. Growth was strong in all segments, with the SMB customer base increasing 40 per cent, mid-sized by 36 per cent, and enterprises by more than 20 per cent. Workplace has witnessed more than 42 per cent growth in 2021 in the UAE.

Demand is largely driven by businesses still facing harsh realities of the pandemic, and its impact on their growth and budget. Unforeseen hikes in operational costs to support collaboration makes it more difficult for these businesses to recover and thrive.

Workplace offers full-suite plans that are six times more affordable to enterprises with plans ranging from Dh3 to Dh10 per business user annually.

