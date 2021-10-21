Zoho One revenue up by 116% in UAE, adds hybrid workplace solutions for businesses

Zoho reveals five new apps, three new services and seven major platform enhancements in Zoho One.

Zoho Corporation's business management suite — Zoho One — has grown by 116 per cent in terms of revenue in UAE, its third largest market. The company said this while unveiling five new apps, three new services and five major platform enhancements in the operating system for businesses at the Gitex Technology Week 2021.

“Zoho One suite is the top-most selling product for Zoho in the Middle East and Africa. The business operating system is used by over 40,000 organizations as their operating system. Since last year, Zoho One's customer growth was 60 per cent year-on-year globally,” said Hyther Nizam, President MEA at Zoho.

“The new cutting-edge apps and services were introduced to provide more integrated tech solutions and seamless experiences that meet today's hybrid workplace needs and provide added value to businesses. The new services and apps are enabled by latest technology including Augmented Reality (AR), machine learning and data technology,” he added.

According to Hyther, the experience that employees, customers, partners, and suppliers get when dealing with businesses is typically a reflection of how that business and its systems are structured internally. “Today, the majority of systems are disconnected as a result of siloed solutions offered by vendors. Unification of a business requires unification of the underlying systems, which can then provide a truly unified experience, internally and externally, along with unified insights. Zoho One was created with this vision and keeps expanding its unbeatable value with new additions and improvements year over year."

The new apps included in Zoho One include Zoho Learn, a learning management tool that enables interactive training programmes and assessments with Zoho's course builder. Online centralisation of company information, training programmes, and more, gives businesses a better way to nurture employee growth.

Zoho Lens is another app within that facilitates better communication and collaboration in a remote-work environment. Zoho Lens provides remote assistance and guidance to employees through augmented reality (AR) via real-time AR annotation, VoIP, text chat, and more.

TeamInbox is a shared email inbox to eliminate task duplication and streamline email conversations in one central location. Zoho DataPrep, powered by machine learning, is a self-service data preparation and management tool to help business users.

Zoho Commerce is an addition of Zoho Commerce to enable retailers to easily build online shops with the tools needed to construct a website, accept orders, track inventory, process payments, manage shipping, market their brand, and analyse data.

Another new service added to Zoho One is back-end service Work Graph, an industry-first for business software that maps interactions between people, resources, systems and processes by studying signals and their strength across the board. Another industry-first app is Org Dictionary, a new organization-wide service offers a central dictionary for the entire organization.

With remote work now persistent, Zoho One now includes enterprise-grade Mobile App Management capabilities, so that admins can easily add and manage all of their users' devices for better insight and control of provisioning.

Zoho One now features embedded and conversational analytics by providing 1,500+ pre-built analytics reports and dashboards to make critical business decisions with greater precision and speed. — business@khaleejtimes.com