Zoho, Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management to impart digital skills to undergraduates

Zoho Corp., a global technology company, partnered with the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) to conduct a 10-week training programme for first-year BBA students about 'The Role of Technology in Business Management'. The training aimed to prepare the next generation of hospitality leaders for the sector's impending digital transformation.

Delivered for the first time as part of the EAHM undergraduate course, the programme educated students about how technology can help them perform various business functions more efficiently and unlock new growth levels. The students were given access to Zoho One, an integrated suite of 45+ business applications, to explore and learn how to build a diverse technology portfolio for hospitality operations.

Ali Shabdar, regional director, Middle East and Africa at Zoho Corp, said: "The UAE boasts a thriving tourism sector that is a major contributor to the economy's GDP and diversification plan. As the sector embarks on a post-pandemic recovery, UAE's hotels and hospitality outlets will be expected to integrate advanced digital technology into their back-end operations, booking and guest services to meet consumer demands.”

The training programme featured a combination of interactive virtual lectures, live discussions, and workshops. Access to the Zoho One platform, additionally, provided students with a hands-on experience in understanding and utilising technology that nurtures their soft skills and adds value to their career credentials.

Sanjay Nadkarni, director of Innovation & Research at EAHM, said: “At EAHM, our mission is to future-proof our students’ skillsets by exposing them to cutting-edge business applications that stand apart from legacy systems. Zoho’s suite of applications has been a perfect fit as it provides end-to-end business solutions with strong analytics and process automation capabilities and yet are stunningly user-friendly to the extent that my students were able to create functional apps in a matter of hours without having to write a single line of code." — business@khaleejtimes.com