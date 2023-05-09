Zoho embeds ChatGPT into apps to enhance generative artificial intelligence capabilities

Zoho revealed a customer-centric AI strategy to draw the line between delivering richer customer experience

Hyther Nizam, President MEA at Zoho Corp.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 1:22 PM

Zoho Corp, a leading global technology company, announced that it has incorporated 13 generative artificial intelligence (AI application extensions and integrations, powered by ChatGPT, into various Zoho applications

Generative AI is the latest step along the company’s innovation roadmap, blending third-party intelligence with Zia, Zoho’s powerful AI engine, which runs on Zoho’s secure cloud. Leveraging Zoho’s decade-long investment in AI, this integration model greatly improves customer experience, adds considerable value, and better protects user privacy.

“The fusion of ChatGPT’s generative AI with our homegrown AI features will provide users with a more intuitive, efficient, and secure experience, reflecting Zoho’s deep R&D-first culture,” said Hyther Nizam, President, Middle East and Africa at Zoho. “As a technology partner, Zoho’s customers continue to rely on us for keeping them ahead of the curve while retaining core tenets like privacy and value, which they have come to respect. We will continue to deliver on this promise without compromise.”

Available in its marketplace, Zoho’s new generative AI extensions, powered by ChatGPT, complement the broad portfolio of AI technology Zoho already supports.

As part of the announcement, Zoho also revealed its overarching customer-centric AI strategy that focuses on three core tenets: Customer Experience, Customer Privacy and Customer Value. Zoho’s developing AI strategy includes platform expansion and an innovation roadmap with a focus on delivering superior customer experience and value while ensuring the highest level of customer privacy and security. Zoho has been executing and implementing AI (Zia) within its product portfolio, developing in-house technology running on the company’s private cloud.

In the short term, Zoho will facilitate Zia’s integration with third-party intelligence, similar to the introduction of ChatGPT, bringing the newest technology into the company’s broad portfolio of business solutions. As Zoho progresses, the company intends to take generative AI technology in-house, ensuring its 90 million global users benefit from intelligent experiences as well as Zoho’s leading value and privacy standards. In addition, Zoho is currently developing proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs) capable of conversing, summarizing, paraphrasing, and adapting to new tasks with zero-shot learning techniques, empowering seamless AI-driven communication and knowledge discovery like never before.