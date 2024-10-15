Zoho drives digitalisation in UAE with Dh46 million investment

The Zoho pavilion at Gitex Global. — Supplied photo

Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, on Tuesday announced that it has invested Dh46 million in strategic partnerships with local public and private entities in the UAE which has powered up more than 7,000 UAE businesses’ digitalisation efforts, a two-fold increase since 2022.

During a press conference at GITEX, the company also launched Zoho IoT, a user-friendly and scalable low-code platform enabling businesses to build and deploy custom Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Zoho’s strategic initiatives with the local government have empowered UAE businesses to optimise their digital transformation efforts and gain a competitive edge. By providing access to wallet credits and upskilling programmes, Zoho has equipped businesses of different sizes across various key sectors, most notably in IT hardware and services, real estate, construction, retail, transportation, and logistics, with the tools and resources needed to leverage its innovative solutions. Zoho’s flagship products, such as Zoho One, Zoho Books, Zoho Workplace, Zoho CRM Plus, and Zoho People, have proven particularly popular among UAE businesses, with a remarkable 57% conversion rate.

“We believe that strategic partnerships are essential for driving digital transformation in the UAE. By investing in partnerships with local organisations, we are able to provide comprehensive solutions to businesses of all sizes, helping them migrate to the cloud and realise the benefits of digital technologies. Our goal is to empower UAE businesses to achieve their full potential and contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development,” said Hyther Nizam, President of Middle East and Africa, Zoho Corp.

Hyther Nizam, President of Middle East and Africa, Zoho Corp Zoho has experienced a significant increase in adoption among large-scale organisations in both the public and private sectors since last year, as they seek to mitigate rising costs and enhance their competitive edge. Since 2020, Zoho collaborated with Dubai Economy and Tourism Department (DET), Flat6Labs, Dubai Culture, and IFZA to provide businesses of all sizes access to digital tools, training, and resources. Additionally, Zoho invested in upskilling initiatives through partnerships with Middlesex University Dubai, Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Dubai, empowering the youngsters entering the workforce with necessary digital skills.

Zoho IoT, launched on Tuesday in the UAE, provides industry-specific solutions that can either function as pre-built solutions or can be customised to integrate with other infrastructure to meet the unique needs of businesses. Its compatibility with third-party hardware ensures seamless integration into existing systems, allowing businesses to scale rapidly. “We believe that connecting things with business workflows is key to creating a seamless customer experience,” said Nizam “Zoho IoT is a platform-first solution, designed to offer customisable and flexible features for a range of industries. With its low-code, interoperable, and secure framework, Zoho IoT simplifies adoption while delivering powerful functionality that elevates operational efficiency and customer experience beyond standard offerings,” he added.