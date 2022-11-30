Zofeur aims to target 10,000 automotive service partners

Zofeur is a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin. — Supplied photo

Zofeur, the world's first on-demand, pay-per-minute, chauffeur service platform, has launched its first business-to-business on-demand driver service in Dubai.

Zofeur’s B2B tool allows service providers in the automotive industry to seamlessly integrate its own systems with Zofeur to book on-demand drivers using a pay per use model.

Zofeur, a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin, is known for its consumer, on-demand drivers, available in under 20 minutes, anywhere in Dubai. It was launched in July 2020.

“Our newly launched service has attracted interest from hundreds of businesses already, going to prove our theory on the need to satisfy Dubai’s on-demand service model,” Bunty Monani, CEO and founder at Zofeur, said.

“Our B2B offering is set to supply businesses from gas station chains, major car rental and reseller companies through to garages and workshops. Partners who utilise our B2B platform will be able to provide free pick up and drop off services to its clients. Also, they get free marketing on Zofeur’s mobile app to reach our thousands of customers,” he said.

“Providing the industry with flexible drivers on demand, will serve to save costs and scale core activity without the hassle of hiring full-time drivers and wasting resources. Our systems will provide equal opportunities to small and big players, in the automotive industry, with additional features like one-click invoicing to collect money without any hassle from their clients, a free CRM, customers’ car service history and much more,” Ishrath Hasmin, COO and co-founder at Zofeur, said.

The all-in-one platform plans to target 10,000 automotive service partners across the region over the next quarter. There is also a plan to add ancillary car-related services, starting with recovery trucks.

