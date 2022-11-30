Zofeur aims to target 10,000 automotive service partners

Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to four per cent to five per cent by the end of next year
Zofeur, the world's first on-demand, pay-per-minute, chauffeur service platform, has launched its first business-to-business on-demand driver service in Dubai.
Zofeur’s B2B tool allows service providers in the automotive industry to seamlessly integrate its own systems with Zofeur to book on-demand drivers using a pay per use model.
Zofeur, a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin, is known for its consumer, on-demand drivers, available in under 20 minutes, anywhere in Dubai. It was launched in July 2020.
“Our newly launched service has attracted interest from hundreds of businesses already, going to prove our theory on the need to satisfy Dubai’s on-demand service model,” Bunty Monani, CEO and founder at Zofeur, said.
“Our B2B offering is set to supply businesses from gas station chains, major car rental and reseller companies through to garages and workshops. Partners who utilise our B2B platform will be able to provide free pick up and drop off services to its clients. Also, they get free marketing on Zofeur’s mobile app to reach our thousands of customers,” he said.
“Providing the industry with flexible drivers on demand, will serve to save costs and scale core activity without the hassle of hiring full-time drivers and wasting resources. Our systems will provide equal opportunities to small and big players, in the automotive industry, with additional features like one-click invoicing to collect money without any hassle from their clients, a free CRM, customers’ car service history and much more,” Ishrath Hasmin, COO and co-founder at Zofeur, said.
The all-in-one platform plans to target 10,000 automotive service partners across the region over the next quarter. There is also a plan to add ancillary car-related services, starting with recovery trucks.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to four per cent to five per cent by the end of next year
Nov manufacturing PMI contracts further to 48.0 vs 49.2 in Oct; Nov services PMI contraction deepens to 46.7 vs 48.7 in Oct; Sub-indexes for manufacturing PMI also fall
Webinar led by Taylor Wessing LLP and Amazon highlights chamber’s role in helping businesses unlock new commercial possibilities while protecting their interests
The landmark 500 megaWatts (MW) wind and 500MW solar projects, represent $1.1 billion of investment into the Egyptian economy and takes the company’s clean energy portfolio to 2GW in the country
The total non-oil bilateral trade exchange between 2012 and 2021stood at Dh18.2 billion, according to figures of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre
There are initial plans to increase the capacity by around 350 megawatts, which is an opportunity for our companies investing in renewable energy sector, says Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi
With its six purpose-built sheds, the new facility makes Maersk the country’s largest logistics and warehousing provider, with a total footprint of more than 1.3 million sqft across seven cities
CEO of crypto asset provider CoinMENA reveals the new financial revolution in the offing