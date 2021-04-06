- EVENTS
Zink Pay, Codebase Technologies ink partnership
Both companies plan to create value for Zink Pay customers.
Zink Pay has entered into a global strategic partnership with Codebase Technologies, a global open API banking solutions and next-gen technology services provider that enables Zink Pay to create and deliver innovative and intuitive direct debit and alternative payment experiences across the customer lifecycle.
The new, innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Zink Pay and Codebase Technologies to create value for Zink Pay customers.
“We selected Codebase Technologies as our strategic technology partner based upon its cutting-edge, next-gen technology, its core banking system, the value they add, and how that will differentiate us in the market. In addition, this allowed us to manage the risks inherent with adding a third party to Zink Pay’s technology and payments ecosystem” said Zink Pay’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO Padraic McGreal.
The Zink Pay - Codebase Technologies partnership brings together deep skills in payments and technology strategy, product ideation, and technology development and deployment, to help support Zink Pay customers with the payment and receipt of their recurring payments, invoices, and subscriptions.
“Codebase Technologies have deep insights into the payments industry and have pioneered new ways of doing things that show they understand ‘what’s next’ for the recurring payments/invoice sector. The value for us is that the Codebase Technologies’ technology is a multitenant solution that we can plug into and scale our model both in country and globally,” said Timmy Alassad, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Zink Pay. — business@khaleejtimes.com
