Zhejiang targets rising UAE outbound travel demand with Dubai hub

Competition among global destinations for Middle Eastern travellers is intensifying as outbound travel demand expands beyond traditional leisure breaks into cultural, business and educational tourism.

The latest example comes from China’s Zhejiang province, which has launched a dedicated culture and tourism promotion centre in Dubai as it seeks to attract a larger share of visitors from the UAE and the wider Gulf. The new platform is designed to strengthen tourism exchanges and deepen economic and cultural ties between Zhejiang and the Middle East.

The Zhejiang Culture and Tourism Middle East Promotion Center was unveiled at an industry networking event hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. More than 60 representatives from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern markets attended the event, including stakeholders from tourism, business, education and related sectors. Representatives from the Consulate General of China in the UAE, the China Cultural Center in the UAE and Zhejiang tourism organisations were also present.

The move reflects a broader push by destinations across Asia to tap growing outbound travel from the Gulf, a market increasingly valued for its high spending power and appetite for unique experiences. Rather than promoting only leisure attractions, destinations are broadening their offerings to include business travel, educational exchanges, cultural immersion and technology-focused experiences.

At the Dubai event, Zhejiang showcased what it described as a diverse tourism offering spanning cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and a modern technology and innovation ecosystem. Tourism companies from the province presented curated itineraries covering cultural discovery, ecological leisure, business travel and innovation-focused experiences aimed at Middle Eastern travellers.

Officials said the new centre will act as a**”long-term bridge between Zhejiang and travel trade partners across the Middle East”**, supporting destination marketing, industry engagement, business collaboration and tourism exchanges.

The province is increasingly positioning itself as more than a traditional tourism destination. According to organisers, Zhejiang has gained international recognition for its technology, digital innovation and integrated approach to culture and tourism, themes that are expected to resonate with Gulf travellers and businesses looking to combine tourism with commercial and educational opportunities.

As part of those efforts, a UAE business delegation is expected to visit Zhejiang before the end of 2026 for exchange programmes and research focused on digital tourism.

Looking ahead, the Dubai-based centre will support initiatives across culture, tourism, sports and educational travel while creating new opportunities for people-to-people exchanges between Zhejiang and the Middle East.

With destinations worldwide intensifying efforts to attract Gulf travellers, Zhejiang’s latest investment highlights the UAE’s growing importance as both a source market for outbound tourism and a gateway to the wider Middle East.