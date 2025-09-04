Zero bureaucracy initiative lifts investor confidence  

The positive ripple-effect of enhanced efficiency under the ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ initiative will accelerate economic activity, boost public and private sector productivity, and increase the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to experts.

Economists, analysts and executives said zero bureaucracy programme highlights the UAE Government's commitment to fostering a thriving business environment while prioritising the well-being of its citizens. It also paves the way for ease of doing business and gives confidence to many investors who wish to have a regulated activity licence in UAE.

“Zero bureaucracy in the UAE significantly streamlines new company registration, making it an attractive destination for entrepreneurs and investors. Government agencies process applications more quickly, thanks to streamlined procedures,” says an economist.

UAE Attracts Investors

Latest data showed that investors, entrepreneurs and businessmen preferred to register their companies in the UAE because of the government’s consistent policies, excellent infrastructure, conducive business environment and initiatives such as zero bureaucracy.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded a 4.9% increase in its membership during the first half of 2025, surpassing 158,000 companies, signaling strong business confidence. Agriculture, arts and technology sectors are primarily targeted by the businessmen and investors.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, said these figures confirm the private sector’s central role in powering the accelerated growth Abu Dhabi is achieving. “The sharp rise in memberships across sectors such as agriculture, modern technologies, and arts reflects the far-reaching impact of the emirate’s ambitious development agenda,” he said.

Chairman Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori said the first-half results reflected Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for trade and investment and the emirate’s integrated business ecosystem, which he said reinforced investor confidence in the national economy.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce also registered 35,532 new member companies during the first half of 2025, up 4% from a year earlier, while the value of members’ exports and re-exports climbed 18% to Dh171.9 billion, or $46.8 billion.

Dubai International Chamber reported a 138% increase in companies under its jurisdiction, attracting a total of 143 companies during the period. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said Dubai International Chamber’s global network of representative offices plays a major role in attracting entrepreneurs, investors, and multinational companies.

“We are making strong and steady progress in consolidating Dubai’s position as the global destination of choice for foreign direct investment and a launchpad for companies targeting international growth. This momentum is fuelled by Dubai’s unique competitive advantages, which include world-class infrastructure, a pro-business regulatory environment, and a strategic location connecting global markets.”

Targeting Zero Bureaucracy

Similarly, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recorded a strong performance and significant growth across key metrics during the January-June 2025period, reporting more than 37,000 new memberships and membership renewals, marking a growth of over 12% compared to the same period in 2024, which registered 33,000 memberships.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that the surge in memberships during the first half of 2025 is a testament to the growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s business ecosystem.

In first half of 2025, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) also recorded an exceptional growth, with a 55% surge in newly-issued licences and a 60% rise in the total number of licensed companies compared to the same period in 2024. Licensed local investment funds increased by 79%, contributing to a record 230% growth in total assets under management.

“Nearly all countries in the world suffer from some form of bureaucracy or another. The UAE is among the select few, where there is a very low level of bureaucracy. Now, with the UAE government’s initiative to make the country as zero bureaucracy, the icing on the cake, will certainly attract global foreign direct investment (FDI) attention,” Atik Munshi, Managing Partner at Finexpertiza UAE, told BTR.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in June launched the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, a national project designed to create simpler, faster, and more impactful government services.

The second phase of the programme will expand its scope to fully eliminate digital bureaucracy, streamlining online processes and applications. This involves modernising all government digital systems and effectively integrating AI.

The programme will also continue to eliminate unnecessary government procedures and services, remove redundancies between entities, and abolish all non-essential burdens and requirements.

Launched in November 2023, the first phase targeted a reduction of 2,000 government procedures, but doubled this target, reduced service delivery time by over 70%, eliminated more than 4,000 unnecessary procedures, and saved customers over 12 million hours. The first phase streamlined 200 million annual transactions, saving customers and businesses 12 million hours and Dhs1.12 billion annually as more than 30 national government entities were involved in streamlining government procedures.

Munshi of Finexpertiza UAE noticed that large and complex investments, particularly in the regulated sectors — regulation could encompass financial, environmental, social welfare and other regulations, normally sees more bureaucracy as these are sensitive areas. “Government officials in such cases, many a times, are over cautious which often results in either delaying the project or even killing the idea itself. By streamlining the bureaucracy, the number of processes and documentation are significantly reduced which in turn speeds the approval or rejection methodology,” he said.

He was of the view that well informed officials who have a good initiative could curtail the timelines. A single window clearance would cut bureaucracy drastically; this would require that the concerned government departments work in an orchestrated manner and take decisions seamlessly.

“Tax concessions, which is used to attract FDI, is one other area in which bureaucracy plays a vital role — a clear-cut policy would enhance the performance of the departments and also boost investor confidence,” Munshi concluded.

WHAT IS ZERO BUREAUCRACY

The Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme is a national initiative aimed at simplifying government procedures, eliminating unnecessary requirements, and enhancing service efficiency to fundamentally reshape government operations. Ministries and government entities were directed to eliminate at least 2,000 unnecessary procedures, reduce processing time by at least 50% and remove all redundant requirements within a year.

The Zero Bureaucracy program has been rolled out in phases, with the second phase launched in June 2025, focusing on enhancing integration, data sharing, and innovative solutions between government entities.