  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Zand launches UAE’s first AED-Backed stablecoin on public blockchain

Zand AED is fully backed one-to-one by UAE dirham reserves that are held in segregated and regulated accounts to ensure complete redemption value. It is supported by real-time transparency 

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 3:56 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

UAE: Driving with hazard lights on during fog? You could get fined; here's why

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

The Central Bank of the UAE has approved Zand, the nation’s AI-powered digital bank, to launch Zand AED, the country’s first regulated, multi-chain UAE dirham-backed stablecoin on public blockchains.

Zand AED represents a new era for the Dirham by bringing the national currency into global digital rails with the security of a regulated bank and the speed and openness of blockchain technology.

Recommended For You

Microsoft, Nvidia to invest in Anthropic as Claude maker commits $30 billion to Azure

Microsoft, Nvidia to invest in Anthropic as Claude maker commits $30 billion to Azure

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

UAE transfers National Day holiday to give residents a 4-day break for Eid Al Etihad

Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

Sole Indian survivor lost parents in Saudi bus crash: How did he escape oil-tanker collision?

Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Oman National Day: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed congratulate Sultanate

Miss Universe 2025: Meet participants from UAE, Palestine, other Middle East nations

Miss Universe 2025: Meet participants from UAE, Palestine, other Middle East nations

 

Zand AED is fully backed one-to-one by UAE dirham reserves that are held in segregated and regulated accounts to ensure complete redemption value. It is supported by real-time transparency through independently audited smart contracts and reserve attestations. It is available across multiple public blockchains, enabling fast borderless settlement and seamless integration for developers, enterprises, and financial institutions. The stablecoin is issued by Zand Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zand Bank PJSC, which is licensed and supervised by the CBUAE, and is rated BBB+ by Fitch Ratings.

“Launching an AED-backed stablecoin on public blockchains is not simply a milestone for Zand. It is a breakthrough for the UAE,” said Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Zand. “This initiative carries our national currency into the digital future and reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in financial innovation.”

Michael Chan, CEO of Zand, added: “Zand AED is more than a stablecoin. It is the UAE’s bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance. It unlocks the next generation of payments, tokenization, and digital asset innovation. All of it is built on trust, transparency, and regulatory clarity.”

With the global stablecoin market projected to reach $3 trillion in the coming years, Zand AED positions the UAE at the forefront of regulated digital finance. It provides a secure and future-ready digital foundation for institutions, Fintechs and developers who aim to build in one of the world’s most advanced financial ecosystems.