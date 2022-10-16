Zain Saudi Arabia moves ahead on towers sale to PIF-led group

Sara Al Zarooni has made her mark in a male-dominated domain with grace, dignity and determination
Mobile telecommunications company Zain Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it had transferred ownership of its unit Zain Business Limited to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), paving the way for the sale of the company’s towers infrastructure.
PIF has changed the unit’s name to the Golden Lattice Investment Company (GLI), a statement posted on the Saudi stock exchange said, which will become the holding company in charge of the sale of Zain KSA’s towers infrastructure units.
The sale of 8,069 tower assets over to a PIF-led consortium was approved in February, with the deal valued at just over $800 million. As part of the asset purchase agreement, Zain Saudi will receive a cash amount of 2.4 billion riyals and a 20 per cent stake in GLI.
Under the agreement, all the units need to be transferred to GLI within 18 months from the financial completion, by which time at least 3,000 sites should already be transferred over. — Reuters
Sara Al Zarooni has made her mark in a male-dominated domain with grace, dignity and determination
Qatar Airways is suing Airbus over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk from a design defect
Economists often see the performance of the city-state’s open, trade-driven economy as a barometer for global trading activity
In a September 23 'mini-budget', Kwarteng had said corporation tax would be frozen at 19 per cent, scrapping a rise to 25 per cent planned by his predecessor, alongside a raft of other unfunded tax cuts which have since roiled financial markets
Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister as pressure mounted on her government following last month’s big spending, tax-slashing budget, which spooked markets
The United States presented Saudi Arabia with an analysis showing there was no market basis to lower oil production before the Opec+ decision to cut output,
Brent and WTI contracts on track for weekly decline; IEA revises down oil demand forecast, warns of recession; Opec+ supply cut seen to give floor to prices
Internal air travel in Africa has long been fragmented due to poor infrastructure and connectivity, as travellers moving from one country to another are often forced to visit a third destination outside the continent as part of their journey