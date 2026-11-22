The young generation is more interested in liquid and digital assets rather than illiquid assets such as real estate, say analysts.

According to Sharaz Hussain, CEO of IG MENA, a generation that once built wealth by buying property is now putting its money into stocks, commodities and crypto, and the smartphone is driving the change.

Hussain told Khaleej Times that new trading apps give ordinary investors access to products once reserved for institutions. “The thing that has fundamentally shifted in financial markets is access,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The shift is feeding IG’s growth. The company's active clients rose 38 per cent year on year, and 2026 is its “all-time record year since inception” for both revenue and clients, Hussain said. He added that the UAE rebounded “incredibly fast” from six months of regional conflict, with resident spending up 22 per cent year on year, citing a Network International report.

From bricks to apps

Hussain said his own generation made money by owning tangible assets, mainly property. Today’s younger buyers face prices that are almost unaffordable, he said, and in his view, property has delivered weaker returns than equities over the past decade.

“Property is fine as a place to live,” he said, but stocks, commodities and bonds are more liquid for the young generation.

Angeline Ong, senior investment analyst at IG Group, said the route into investing has reversed. Investors once started with property or gold, she said, but younger people now tend to begin with crypto and then move into investing and trading.

Hussain said crypto is the first asset class led by retail investors rather than financial institutions.

Gold and oil are more popular in this region than in other markets, Hussain added.

In equities, UAE clients follow the global pattern of concentrating on US technology stocks. “It becomes a play on technology stocks,” he said.

Ong said geopolitical volatility has boosted demand for trading platforms.

Confidence in UAE businesses

Hussain described the past six months as a period of “hold or neutrality” for investors in UAE equities. He said the economy weathered the shock because businesses and the government are cash-rich, with low corporate leverage and limited reliance on credit compared with Western markets.

He cited an IMF projection of over 7 per cent UAE GDP growth next year, calling it remarkable for an economy at this level of income. He also praised the government's fiscal stimulus and its swift moves on tourism, licensing and golden visas.

Only about 20 per cent of the region’s revenue now comes from oil and gas, he said. AI, property, construction and tourism are growing, and regional markets carry more weight in MSCI indices than before.

Ong said IG research covering 25 years shows the S&P 500 gains around 8 per cent on average in the three months after US midterm elections for investors who hold their nerve. The gain is about 12 per cent from October to the following October, she added.

She said a divided US government has historically helped markets because gridlock limits policy change. IG’s outlook is “cautiously optimistic”, she added, though policy surprises can shift sentiment quickly. Retail investors buying dips have kept the market steady, she said, and technology stocks are expected to lead any rally.