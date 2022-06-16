Yegertek promotes loyalty education in Mena, sponsors CLMP certification by QuickBrownFox Consulting

The comprehensive report on cross-border payments in the Mena region, co-authored by M2P Solutions and Mastercard, is titled ‘A Deep Dive into Cross-Border Payments.
Yegertek, a Dubai-based solutions provider in brand engagement and customer loyalty, has announced sponsorship of QuickBrownFox Consulting for a Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional (CLMP) workshop.
The only recognised professional certification in the loyalty education industry, CLMP is offered by Loyalty Academy, which has an exclusive regional partnership with QuickBrownFox Consulting.
The three-day event is due to start on June 21, 202 in Rove Downtown Dubai. Yegertek, whose founders are CLMP-certified from the first Mena batch, will be sponsoring the upcoming Summer 2022 workshop, where successful candidates will earn Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional credential, thus joining an association whose members include some of the leading loyalty marketers across the globe.
“Having had a first-hand experience with the CLMP programme, we saw the need to promote it further, for the overall development of the loyalty industry. Greater knowledge flows, educational programs, certifications, and associations will be of vital importance as loyalty marketers gear up for the next economic cycle characterized by digitalization and untapped opportunities. The sponsorship of the upcoming CLMP workshop is underscored by these beliefs,” said Sajid Azmi, CEO and co-founder of Yegertek.
The Summer 2022 workshop is an opportunity for discerning professionals to achieve the distinction of Certified Loyalty Marketing Professional at once. The workshop includes interactive exercises, pertinent discussions, and networking opportunities, after which those who clear the final examination and present a business case for a loyalty program will earn the coveted credential.
True to its form, the CLMP workshop will touch upon core principles of loyalty marketing and delve deeper into customer relationships, financial objectives, design practices, segmentation, funding, communications, data analytics, and ROI, among other aspects associated with successful strategies.
“The Loyalty Academy boasts an unparalleled reputation in contemporary loyalty education and associated practices. Today, many CLMP-certified professionals in the region find themselves in the upper echelons of the business world. Their work and contributions speak for the efficacy of the certification. We are glad to helm the Loyalty Academy’s efforts in Mena, where loyalty marketing is truly coming of age,” said Chayya Bassi, co-founder and Chief Loyalty Consultant at QuickBrownFox Consulting.
