YB Group forays into Food and Beverage sector

The group is already operating in the UAE market since 2007 in construction and digital marketing.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 11 Jun 2022, 11:59 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 12:02 AM

After having firmly entrenched itself in the construction sector in the cosmopolitan city of Dubai which is synonymous with the posh shopping malls, penthouses and real estate activity, YB Group, has forayed into food and beverage sector.

The maiden venture of the group in F & B sector is Kefi which is located in Al Mamzar, Dubai. Kefi is the first ever 4 in 1 cafe in UAE and is spread across 5,000 Sq. Ft. of area.

Yusuf Barbhaya, CEO, YB Group, said that his company is keen to tap major share in the food and beverage category.

Barbhaya echoed that he sees a huge potential in the UAE market, "The main idea behind launching Kefi was to have a library, coffee shop, and boardgames all under one roof. If you’re looking for a new place to hang out with friends and have fun, then Kefi! is definitely your best bet. It’s a cafe like any other except that it’s also a library with a collection of over 6,000 books along with more than 200 boardgames to play. Everyone who comes here gets complimentary access to Wi-Fi so that they stay connected.”

“It is an ideal place for everyone, library membership is available for only Dh150 per month. Office goers can access the workspace area for just Dh35 per day with 10 per cent off on food. Boardgames are charged at Dh35 per hour with unlimited access. What adds to all this is we have a good collection of specialty coffee which is roasted with best blends along with delicious food to keep you satiated. We work very closely with a local roaster where we can select the highest-grade of specialty coffee, as well as some exciting micro-lots which we plan to introduce soon,” Barbhaya added.

“The expansion also coincided with six-month-long exposition, Expo 2020 Dubai staged under the theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" and which defied the tremendous challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering a resounding success.”

Regarding UAE operations of the company, Barbhaya elaborated, "The group is already operating in the UAE market since 2007 and is into construction, digital marketing and now F & B sector. As far as expansion plans for Kefi is concerned we are looking for expansion in the UAE regions like Abu Dhabi and Al Ain,” Barbhaya concluded.

