Yas Holding forays into Egypt healthcare industry with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif partnership
Yas Holding, the UAE headquartered investment company, has announced a strategic partnership between its healthcare management company, Global Medical Solutions International (GMSI), and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt to manage and operate Al-Azhar University Specialised Hospital.
The concession agreement will bring best international practices to achieve a quantum leap in service delivery through significant advancement in healthcare information and data management systems. This will be complemented by a cohort of medical professionals who will lead patient care excellence in the healthcare sector in Egypt.
Murshed Al Redaini, group CEO at Yas Holding, said: "We are committed to creating a lasting and profound impact on the regional healthcare scene. Our strategic partnership aligns well with the Egyptian government's visionary plan to achieve sustainable development and economic goals."
"Our recent investments in leading bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing capability and medical supply chains, alongside our innovative health-tech and hospital talent solutions, demonstrates Yas Holding is delivering on its commitment to significantly improve healthcare outcomes and patient quality of life in the communities we serve,” Redaini added.
Suresh Vaidhyanathan, group CFO at Yas Holding, said: "This is a valuable addition to our growing healthcare portfolio that is well diversified across the value chain. We are honoured to be the first strategic partner to sign the public-private partnership (PPP) to serve the transforming Egyptian healthcare sector."
GMSI is committed to delivering a comprehensive PPP model that creates sustainable avenues for healthcare development alongside the advancement of healthcare provision. Moreover, the agreement serves the growing demands and evolving needs of Egyptian patients and the broader community that Al-Azhar University Specialised Hospital serves.
Yas Holding's healthcare portfolio includes biopharma, medical supply chain provision, hospital and clinic management, manufacturing, healthcare technology, in addition to occupational health and wellness.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
KT Network
Yusuf Yolasan and Addison Hellum talk about the...
Successful people are often the humblest and have a strong sense of... READ MORE
-
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush...
Check the latest travel updates before the journey begins. READ MORE
-
KT Network
Sameer restaurant provides an unforgettable...
Sameer Restaurant, located in Dubai, is the largest restaurant inside ... READ MORE
-
Finance
IMF board approves allowing Georgieva to remain...
Authorities said the probe into possible misconduct by World Bank... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 136 Covid-19 cases, 174 recoveries, 1 ...
The new cases were detected through 350,115 additional tests READ MORE
-
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush...
Check the latest travel updates before the journey begins. READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh...
New survey reveals most Arab youths chose UAE over US, Canada as... READ MORE
-
MENA
Arab youths choose UAE as favourite place to live
Nearly half also want their countries to emulate the UAE READ MORE
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-way fare
11 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Additional tickets go on sale today