Yas Holding forays into Egypt healthcare industry with Al-Azhar Al-Sharif partnership

Yas Holding, the UAE headquartered investment company, has announced a strategic partnership between its healthcare management company, Global Medical Solutions International (GMSI), and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif in Egypt to manage and operate Al-Azhar University Specialised Hospital.

The concession agreement will bring best international practices to achieve a quantum leap in service delivery through significant advancement in healthcare information and data management systems. This will be complemented by a cohort of medical professionals who will lead patient care excellence in the healthcare sector in Egypt.

Murshed Al Redaini, group CEO at Yas Holding, said: "We are committed to creating a lasting and profound impact on the regional healthcare scene. Our strategic partnership aligns well with the Egyptian government's visionary plan to achieve sustainable development and economic goals."

"Our recent investments in leading bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing capability and medical supply chains, alongside our innovative health-tech and hospital talent solutions, demonstrates Yas Holding is delivering on its commitment to significantly improve healthcare outcomes and patient quality of life in the communities we serve,” Redaini added.

Suresh Vaidhyanathan, group CFO at Yas Holding, said: "This is a valuable addition to our growing healthcare portfolio that is well diversified across the value chain. We are honoured to be the first strategic partner to sign the public-private partnership (PPP) to serve the transforming Egyptian healthcare sector."

GMSI is committed to delivering a comprehensive PPP model that creates sustainable avenues for healthcare development alongside the advancement of healthcare provision. Moreover, the agreement serves the growing demands and evolving needs of Egyptian patients and the broader community that Al-Azhar University Specialised Hospital serves.

Yas Holding's healthcare portfolio includes biopharma, medical supply chain provision, hospital and clinic management, manufacturing, healthcare technology, in addition to occupational health and wellness.

