Yahsat secures 70% of projected revenues: Group CEO

The company reported Dh452.7 million ($123.3 million) in Q421 revenue exceeding the prior year by 7.9 per cent, leading to full year revenue of just under Dh1.50 billion ($408 million), marginally up year-on-year.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) listed Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has already secured 70 per cent of projected revenues for the current year, said Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive officer of Yahsat, on Tuesday, as the company announced its financial results for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021.

“Going forward, we will maintain our strong culture of partnership that has proven so successful over the years, reinforcing our position as the UAE’s flagship satellite operator and the UAE Government’s preferred partner for satellite solutions, while further expanding our commercial business lines. The satellite industry is set for growth both nationally and internationally and we are well positioned to capture an increasing share of this growing market. We are on track to grow in 2022, to achieve our strategic objectives and to increase value for our customers, our shareholders and the global space industry,” added Al Hashemi.

“The year 2021 has been a landmark year for the Group. After a successful listing on ADX in July 2021, Yahsat continued to deliver on its promises, driven by a remarkable performance in 4Q21. Throughout the year, we maintained significant momentum across the business, growing our contracted future revenues by more than 35 per cent. We were able to leverage the resurgence in government projects supported by the economic recovery and establish a raft of new partnerships with key national stakeholders. Importantly, we also continued to diversify our customer base, in both government and commercial segments, including penetration into key industrial verticals,” said Hashemi.

During the year, contracted future revenues rose more than 35 per cent to close at over Dh7.3 billion ($2.0 billion), underpinned by the 15-year T4-NGS Managed Capacity Services Agreement signed in June 2021, which added more than Dh2.57 billion ($700 million), equivalent to additional annualised revenues of Dh172.6 million ($47 million) from mid-2024 onwards.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, chairman of Yahsat, said: “In 2021, Yahsat demonstrated sustained strength and resilience admidst continued economic disruption, laying strong foundations for growth in 2022 and beyond, as it continues to provide critical connectivity to government and commercial customers in the UAE and beyond.”

A significant number of contracts were also signed in the Data Solutions and Mobility Solutions businesses, with particularly strong momentum in Q4. Over this period, the aggregate value of contracted future revenues in respect of these two segments more than doubled. Together with an extensive pipeline of new business opportunities, Yahsat is well positioned to grow in 2022, with approximately 70 per cent of the Group’s 2022 projected revenues contracted as at 31 December 2021.

