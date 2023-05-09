Yahsat reports Dh369 million in record Q1-23 revenues

Yahsat continued to deliver year-on-year growth in revenue, Ebitda and net income

Robust balance sheet with negative net debt, strong cash position and long-term visibility of future cash flows, continues to support Yahsat’s investment in organic growth. — KT file

By WAM Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 3:05 PM

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended 31 March 2023.

Yahsat continued to deliver year-on-year growth in revenue, Ebitda and net income, which increased 2 per cent, 4 per cent and 35 per cent respectively during the quarter. On a normalised basis Ebitda and Net Income surged by 8 per cent and 46 per cent respectively.

First quarter revenues reached Dh369 million for the first time in Yahsat’s history with the strong performance primarily driven by the managed solutions segment, which saw revenue increase significantly by 29 per cent year-on-year to Dh72 million. Infrastructure, the group’s largest business segment, continued to deliver stable and predictable returns, reporting Dh220 million in revenue for the period, 1 per cent higher than the prior year.

The company reported revenue of Dh369 million, up 2 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong growth of 29 per cent in managed solutions, and further growth in the infrastructure and data solutions businesses.

A normalised Ebitda of Dh231 million, was reported as well, up 8 per cent year-on-year, delivering a superior margin of 63 per cent. This is in addition to normalised net income of Dh108 million up 46 per cent year-on-year, generating a strong margin of 29 per cent.The company also reported contracted future revenue of Dh7.0 billion, equivalent to 4.4 times last-twelve-month revenue.

Robust balance sheet with negative net debt, strong cash position and long-term visibility of future cash flows, continues to support Yahsat’s investment in organic growth as well as opportunistic acquisitions, without impacting its progressive dividend policy.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Thuraya. — KT file

Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive officer of Yahsat, said: “Yahsat had a strong start to the year with continued focus on growing both our core government business and commercial segments, whilst optimising costs across the Group. The upcoming Thuraya-4 NGS satellite, due to be launched in 2024, followed by two potential new satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, reinforce this direction and present unique growth opportunities.”

He added: “We are also working to progress previously announced initiatives with local and international partners targeting areas including satellite-enabled internet of things, vertical value-chain integration, satellite direct-to-device and earth observation. The satellite industry is witnessing substantial investments as exciting new products and applications are brought to the market whilst the largest satellite operators consolidate to confront the transforming, competitive landscape. Our unique backlog of future revenues, reaching Dh7.0 billion or 4.4 times last twelve-month revenues, as well as a robust balance sheet place us in a strong position to drive our future ambitions and continue delivering sustainable long-term growth.”