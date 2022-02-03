Yahsat awarded Dh24 million contract by ADSB to deliver advanced satellite communication solutions

Yahsat to work closely with Abu Dhabi Ship Building to design, deliver and integrate the latest-generation satellite communication solutions.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)-listed firm Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) , the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, announced on Thursday that its dedicated government arm, Yahsat Government Solutions (YGS), has been awarded an Dh24 million contract by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) to provide advanced and secure satellite communication services.

Yahsat will design, deliver and integrate the satellite communication systems in vessels produced by ADSB. The company will work closely with ADSB, an expert in new build, repair, maintenance, refit and conversion of naval and commercial vessels, to include secure and reliable end user communications solutions using YGS’ terminal over Yahsat’s wide satellite network, ideal for naval satellite communications.

The satellite communication systems to be commissioned on the vessels have been designed, integrated, assembled and factory tested in-house by the YGS team, demonstrating the Group’s dedicated efforts to strengthen local resources and capabilities to support customers’ needs.

Ali Al Hashemi, group chief executive officer at Yahsat, said: “We are proud that ADSB has selected Yahsat to provide these innovative satellite communication solutions for its vessels. This agreement is a major milestone for Yahsat and one that demonstrates our increasing role in delivering more value to our customers. Furthermore, this collaboration is another key step towards advancing the nation’s long-term industrialisation strategy and serves as a testament to the leading role Yahsat is playing in building the UAE’s satellite communication and manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its position as a global hub for space science and technology.”

