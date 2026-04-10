XTB secures key CMA UAE licenses for regional expansion

The licenses represent a major milestone in XTB’s regional growth in the Middle East, strengthening its ability to support local investors under UAE regulations

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XTB, a publicly listed global investment app, has received Category 1 and Category 2 licences from the UAE’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) for its UAE subsidiary. The licenses position XTB as a leading broker in the Middle East, allowing it to offer local investors not only the full brokerage range but also more advanced investment products in the future.

The licenses represent a major milestone in XTB’s regional growth in the Middle East, strengthening its ability to support local investors under UAE regulations. With CMA Category 1 and Category 2 licenses, XTB can further localise its operations and reinforce its long-term commitment to clients across the UAE and the wider Gulf.

Achraf Drid, managing director, XTB MENA, commented: "Receiving authorisation from the CMA is an important development for our business in the region. It enables us to operate with greater proximity to our clients while adhering to one of the most respected regulatory environments globally.”

“The UAE has created a highly attractive ecosystem for financial services firms, combining regulatory clarity with long-term economic vision. This is a market where we see sustained opportunity, and where we intend to build for the future,” added Drid.

As the UAE accelerates it role in global finance, XTB is strengthening its presence in the region with a new regulatory milestone. This underscores a broader industry shift, as leading global players increasingly prioritise deeper, locally regulated structures in strategically important markets.

The expansion in the UAE follows a year of global growth for XTB, surpassing 2 million clients who significantly increased their investment activity. This momentum supports continued investment in technology and regional expansion under full regulatory oversight.

XTB investing app is a top destination for investing, market analysis and education. We offer an extensive library of educational materials, videos, webinars and courses to help our customers become better investors, irrespective of their trading experience. Our customer service team provides support in 20 languages and is available 24/5 via email, chat or phone.

With 17 offices across the globe, XTB is a trusted employer for over 1,400 people - with more than 40% focused on continuously innovating proprietary investment technology.

Founded in 2004 in Poland, XTB is a technology-driven company regulated by multiple authorities worldwide, including the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority. XTB has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since 2016.

Visit xtb.com for more information.

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