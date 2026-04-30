XTB achieves best quarter yet: Preliminary net profit and client base hit all-time highs

Strong market volatility and sustained client growth drive record financial performance in Q1 2026

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XTB delivered the best quarter in its history. Consistent marketing efforts combined with very high market volatility resulted in record net profit, record operating income, and the acquisition of over 370 thousand new clients in Q1 2026.

XTB reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2026:

The first quarter of 2026 was the best in XTB’s history in terms of financial performance. During this period, the company generated an estimated net profit of Dh540.966 million (+172 per cent y/y), with operating income of Dh1.032 billion (+86 per cent y/y).

In the first quarter of 2026, a record number of 370 thousand new clients was also acquired. This represents an increase of more than 90 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The first quarter of 2026 also saw a record number of active clients, reaching 1.27 million (+72 per cent y/y).

The nominal value of assets held by XTB clients at the end of the first quarter of 2026 amounted to Dh46.4 billion. The largest share was in equities (over Dh16.4 billion) and ETFs (nearly Dh14.4 billion).

Q1 2026 confirmed that XTB’s strategy of systematically building its client base and positioning itself as the investment app of first choice is highly effective in periods of elevated volatility. The quarter was marked by strong movements in precious metals and, later, by the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, which significantly affected financial markets.

In this environment, XTB generated an estimated net profit of Dh504 million, the highest in its history and up almost 172 per cent year on year. Operating income also reached a record level, exceeding Dh1.032 billion, an increase of 86 per cent year on year.

“The past quarter confirmed the validity of our growth strategy. As recently as October 2025, we stated that our client base had the potential, under favourable market conditions, to generate over PLN 500 million in net profit. This is exactly what happened at the first available opportunity. Therefore, despite the record quarter in the company’s history, we are not resting on our laurels and are consistently pursuing our strategy based on accelerating new client acquisition and strengthening the XTB brand as the investment app of first choice in Europe,” says Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.

XTB now has over 2.5 million clients worldwide

Extensive online and offline marketing has accelerated client acquisition. In Q1 2026, over 370 thousand new clients joined XTB (+90.4 per cent y/y), lifting the total client base to more than 2.5 million (+62.8 per cent y/y) and the number of active clients to nearly 1.27 million (+72 per cent y/y).

Driven by a wave of New Year’s resolutions, long-term wealth building and tax-advantaged accounts took center stage in the first quarter of 2026. By the end of March, XTB clients held more than 10,800 PEA (Plan d'Épargne en Actions) accounts and nearly 6,300 ISAs, encompassing both cash and stocks-and-shares options.

Client assets at XTB exceeded Dh46.4 billion at the end of March 2026, mainly in equities and ETFs, confirming the successful shift from a CFD broker to a comprehensive personal finance fintech.

“I am very pleased with the accelerating client growth. We maintain cost discipline and a stable client acquisition cost, while strengthening our position in key markets such as France and Germany. New marketing projects, including the Paris La Défense Arena partnership and Basketball World Cup sponsorship, should further boost our brand recognition,” says Arnaout.

2026 product pipeline

In Q1 2026, XTB expanded options trading to Spain and Germany, with Spain especially important due to previous CFD marketing restrictions. Active investors also gained enhanced analytics through TradingView-based charts.

Investment Plans 2.0 entered a new phase and are now being tested by a dedicated user group, with the goal of making XTB’s flagship product even more intuitive for new users.

XTB is also advancing work on spot cryptocurrency trading. The service will launch first in Cyprus in H1 2026, then be rolled out in LATAM and other European markets, subject to regulatory approvals. The company is also interested in obtaining the required licence in Poland if possible.

Detailed information summarizing the activities of the XTB Group in the first quarter of 2026 and preliminary financial and operational results are presented in the Current Report.

For more information, visit: XTB.com.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XTB. Khaleej Times does not endorse any financial claims or investment views expressed and is not responsible for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Currency figures have been converted from euros (EUR) to UAE dirhams (Dh) for local reference. Investing involves risk.