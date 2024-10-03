Xpress Money seeks to expand reach in underserved markets

The UAE has 87 projects and 22,831 rooms in the construction pipeline
WizzFinancial Group, a global fintech platform specializing in local payments and cross-border remittance, foreign exchange, lending, and payment gateway solutions, has announced the appointment of Samir Vidhate as Chief Executive Officer of Xpress Money, its B2B money services division.
Based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Xpress Money is a key player in WizzFinancial’s expanding cross-border payments and lending ecosystem.
Samir Vidhate brings over two decades of experience in the cross-border payments and financial services industry, having previously led global expansions and established strong industry partnerships. His leadership will drive Xpress Money’s continued success, supporting its mission to deliver seamless, secure, and accessible financial services globally.
“With Samir’s leadership, we are confident that Xpress Money will continue to build on its success and push the boundaries of innovation in the cross-border remittance and instant live payments sectors,” said Amir Nagammy, Group Executive Chairman of WizzFinancial. “His extensive experience and strategic vision will help us achieve our goal of empowering underserved markets through reliable, technology-driven financial solutions.”
“I am excited to lead Xpress Money as we expand our offerings and reach more customers in emerging markets,” said Samir Vidhate. “With WizzFinancial’s strong global presence and commitment to financial inclusion, we are well-positioned to provide critical financial services that foster prosperity for individuals and businesses alike.”
