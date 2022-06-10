XFX launches PC Garage and Experience Zone for gamers in Dubai

Newly opened concept store PC Garage and XFX Experience Zone located at Computer Plaza in Bur Dubai aims to offer best in class gaming gear for players.

Sunny Narain. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 4:22 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 4:24 PM

XFX, one of the world’s leading brand for graphic cards, has announced the launch of its new concept store, the PC Garage that will offer gamers a complete state of art XFX AMD RADEON graphic cards along with XFX and AMD powered gaming machines at very competitive prices.

Sunny Narain, managing director, XFXForce Technology LLC, did the inauguration along with the entire XFX Middle East Team. The event was attended by gamers, retailers, resellers, distributors and vendors from the industry.

The founder and CEO of XFX, Michael Chiu, along with XFX delegates from Hong Kong and USA had flown in especially to witness the new venture and were overwhelmed and impressed by this new project.

With gamers in mind, the PC Garage store is located in the hub of Dubai at M25, Computer Plaza, Bur Dubai and the entire store has been designed to give a Garage feel, whereas, the entrance of the store provides modern space station feel depicting the advanced technology products the store offers. The store has a wall for Graphics, one for PC Builds, one for components that go in building a PC. The Play Hard Grafitti wall adds more flavour to the fun atmosphere and the DONKEY KONG and MARIO Brothers decor gives one a nostalgic feel of the 80s Vintage Arcade Gaming.

Narain further added: “The store is fully equipped with all the components one would need to design their ultimate PC. gamers will also get a chance to meet our technical team and our team would be more than happy to consult them build a customised Gaming PC of their choice. Alternatively, they can choose amongst a range of our best in the class Pre-Built Gaming PCs catering from beginners to enthusiasts to professionals.”

He added, “The PC Garage will be first to launch XFX AMD Radeon Graphics cards at the same time as any where in the world and at par with international pricing. Today, we have the stocks readily available for all our latest products launched worldwide which included; 6950XT Waterblock edition, RX6750XT and RX6650XT.”

“Thanks to our own manufacturing capabilities and direct contact with the technical team at the factory, we are first one to get the updates about the new advances and features in XFX products, and we are in best position to advice and user, how best can they can be used to optimize the performance and enhance the gaming experience,” Narain continues.

To further enhance the gaming experience, XFX have created a entirely new experience zone, equipped with latest state of the art Gaming machines and components. The new XFX Experience Zone is located in the same building on the first floor at 107. Walking an extra mile, XFX is offering gamers a chance to try out the PCs and Experience it truly and be totally satisfied before buying it.

Sitting at over 2000 sqft space, the Experience Zone is one of its kind with a Gamer’s lounge made with the Game TRON in mind with the entire room lit up , there is a PAC MAN meeting room, a inhouse studio for facilitating product launches, photoshoots etc.

And, the actual Gaming arena with 7 pre-built PCs takes you into a futuristic era and provides the perfect environment to enjoy playing on these powerful gaming machines. Both the XFX PC Garage and XFX Experience Zone are open from 10am to 10pm right from Monday to Saturday.

Stating that a Gaming PC not only needs a Graphics card but a range of complementary products to give one a complete gaming experience, Narain said ”We have partnered with leading brands in the gaming world, such as AMD, AOC, BenQ, Western Digital, and Thermaltake to offer gamers a choice to have the unparalleled gaming experience.” All the gaming products from these brands will also be present at the XFX Experience Zone for gamers to enjoy the thrill of playing on these world class products, before they decide to buy them.”

“We are extremely excited with this new project and are confident that with inhouse technical team, and components readily available at the store, we are more than capable to scale up and upgrade gaming machines to suit the needs of the gamers. We look forward to engage with the gaming community in the UAE and offer them our best products and services at the most affordable prices,” Narain concluded.

— business@khaleejtimes.com