X Open Hub returns to iFX EXPO Dubai with new liquidity solution

For everyone attending the expo, this is a great chance to experience the new liquidity model

Partner Content Share:











Liquidity providers face a persistent question: how do brokers extract more value from client relationships without adding friction or risk? The answer, according to institutional liquidity provider X Open Hub, lies in combining two distinct value streams. The first is execution quality. The second is what happens to funds between trades.

X Open Hub will return to iFX EXPO Dubai from February 10 to 12, 2026, at booth no. 156 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. The institutional liquidity and execution provider plans to discuss multi-asset infrastructure, order book depth, and a newer addition to its service stack: the Interest Plan, which pays institutional interest rates of up to 3.7 per cent on hedge account balances.

The Interest Plan launched in the second half of 2025. Brokers using X Open Hub's liquidity services now earn daily accrued interest on funds held in segregated hedge accounts. Rates range from 1.5 per cent to 3.7 per cent, depending on balance size and currency. The system operates without manual intervention. Balances accrue interest overnight. Funds remain accessible for trading at any time.

For brokers managing thin margins and high operational costs, the model introduces a secondary revenue stream that does not depend on trading volume or client acquisition. Interest accrues whether markets are active or quiet. The approach mirrors how traditional financial institutions manage idle capital but applies it to the forex and CFD trading ecosystem.

What brokers will discuss at booth #156

The Dubai event offers brokers a chance to review execution performance, compare liquidity depth, and assess integration timelines. X Open Hub's team will walk through technical specifications, pricing models, and onboarding processes. Demonstrations will focus on order execution during simulated volatility and how the Interest Plan integrates with existing broker operations.

Attendees will also learn how X Open Hub maintains stability during periods of extreme market movement. The provider's infrastructure includes redundancy protocols, failover systems, and 24/7 monitoring. Brokers operating in emerging markets or serving clients in multiple time zones will find particular relevance in the uptime guarantees and geographical distribution of servers.

The Interest Plan will receive dedicated attention during booth discussions. X Open Hub will outline how brokers can activate the feature, how rates are calculated, and how interest payments appear in account statements. The provider will also address common questions about fund accessibility, currency eligibility, and the mechanics of daily accrual.

Recognition at UF AWARDS MEA 2026

X Open Hub has been nominated for multiple categories at the UF AWARDS MEA 2026, which takes place during the iFX EXPO Dubai agenda. Every vote reflects the provider's work in liquidity provision, execution quality, and broker support services. Cast your vote for X Open Hub here.

The recognition adds weight to X Open Hub's positioning in the Middle East and Africa markets, where demand for institutional-grade infrastructure continues to grow. Brokers in the region face increasing pressure to meet regulatory standards, deliver competitive spreads, and offer stable execution. Consequently, the mere UF AWARDS nomination signals that X Open Hub's approach aligns with those priorities.

Meeting logistics and next steps

Brokers planning to attend iFX EXPO Dubai can schedule meetings in advance through the X Open Hub website. The provider recommends booking early, as booth traffic tends to peak during the middle hours of each expo day. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-scheduled meetings allow for deeper technical discussions and customized demonstrations.

Those unable to attend the event in person will have access to remote consultations and virtual product tours. X Open Hub maintains a global support team across multiple time zones, ensuring brokers in any region receive timely responses to technical and commercial inquiries.

The February expo marks the beginning of X Open Hub's 2026 event calendar. The provider plans additional appearances at regional conferences and trading summits throughout the year. Each event will focus on practical demonstrations, performance benchmarks, and direct conversations with broker decision-makers.

Brokers interested in exploring the Interest Plan or reviewing liquidity options ahead of the Dubai event can visit the X Open Hub website or contact the provider's business development team. The Interest Plan page includes rate tables, eligibility criteria, and a breakdown of how daily accruals translate into monthly returns. The liquidity services page outlines supported instruments, execution models, and integration requirements.

X Open Hub's presence at iFX EXPO Dubai reflects a broader industry shift toward infrastructure that delivers multiple forms of value. Execution quality remains the foundation. But as competition intensifies and profit margins narrow, brokers are looking for partners who offer more than just access to liquidity. The Interest Plan represents one answer to that demand, a way to turn static capital into a revenue stream without adding complexity to broker operations.

Meet X Open Hub at iFX EXPO Dubai 2026.