Wynn Al Marjan rooms to go on sale soon as CEO sees demand exceeding supply

Wynn Resorts will begin selling rooms at Wynn Al Marjan Island in the UAE “quite soon”, with chief executive Craig Billings saying demand is expected to exceed supply across the resort’s 1,500 keys, whatever the course of the regional conflict.

Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Billings said the integrated resort remains on schedule to open in September 2027, with finishing work under way throughout the property, including the fit-out of all guest rooms.

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“We acknowledge the uncertainty in the region, but... we are firm believers in the resilience and adaptability of the UAE,” he said.

Billings believed that the resort would be the most exciting integrated resort opening globally in more than a decade.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort being developed on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The $5.7-billion project, a joint venture between US-based Wynn Resorts, Marjan and RAK Hospitality Holding, will be the UAE’s first integrated resort featuring a land-based gaming facility. Spread across more than 60 hectares, the development will feature 1,530-plus hotel accommodations, including luxury suites, 22 restaurants, bars and lounges, a beach club, nightclub, luxury shopping promenade, spa, entertainment venues and extensive leisure facilities. The project is expected to significantly strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's tourism appeal and attract international visitors.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is expected to open in September 2027, following a delay caused partly by regional conflict-related disruptions to global supply chains, shipping and construction logistics. Wynn Resorts announced in August 2026 that it was increasing the project’s budget by approximately $600 million (Dh2.2 billion), reflecting higher material, shipping and other development costs. The resort is expected to generate thousands of jobs, attract international tourists and encourage further investment in hospitality, retail and residential developments across Ras Al Khaimah.

Visitor composition

Billings said the guest mix would depend on how the regional conflict develops, but that demand would exceed supply in each case.

In a prolonged conflict, the resort would rely more heavily on people already in the UAE. Under a more moderate scenario, it would also draw visitors from across the region. If the conflict is resolved, the original international demand assumptions would apply.

He noted that midweek and weekend trends, pricing and the make-up of casino visitors would vary accordingly.

He said Wynn expected to be “the only game in town for a substantial period of time”, pointing to the wealth of the UAE’s resident population, many of them expatriates accustomed to gaming and casino visits. Flights to the UAE are also easy to activate, he said, and a large part of the market is “immediately actionable”.

How Wynn will reach guests

The company will decide the format in which the resort opens around February, Billings said, adding that it has “playbooks for every single iteration”.

He added that guest outreach is running on three fronts: its gaming host team, which already speaks to key players globally; mass marketing, which will start ahead of the opening; and a customer database built through advertising campaigns that capture contact details. The company’s 2025 acquisition of Wynn Mayfair also helps, given the significant overlap between London and UAE VIP customers.

Billings said source markets range from residents of Dubai to potentially more apprehensive Western European travellers, giving Wynn “a lot of levers to pull”.

Handover and hiring timeline

Billings said the Wynn Al Marjan building would be handed to the operations team in zones, with the first zone due just after the New Year. Handover will continue through July, and the operations team will take full control in late July, leaving what he called “more than ample time” for training and readiness.

As of September 2026, the resort had hired 442 team members, mostly senior executives, senior management and general and administrative staff, according to the company’s results presentation. Most onboarding will take place in the three months before opening, Billings said, to balance training against pre-opening costs.

The company contributed $62.2 million of equity to the project during the quarter, bringing its cumulative contribution to just over $1.12 billion.

Billings said the conflict had slowed some ancillary hotel development nearby, which he described as a medium- to long-term growth driver.

He said life on the ground in the UAE was “totally normal”, with investment continuing across the Emirates. If the resort opens as planned, he added, Wynn would consider how to use its land bank on the island.

Wynn Resorts reported operating revenues of $1.69 billion for the third quarter ended 30 September, down $144.7 million from the same period last year. Net income attributable to the company fell to $17.3 million from $88.3 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR dropped to $464.2 million from $570.1 million.

The company cited slower market conditions and a below-range hold rate in Las Vegas, as well as a strike at Encore Boston Harbor that began in early September.