Wynn Al Marjan could see ‘modest delay’ in opening next year due to regional conflict

Wynn Al Marjan, the first integrated resort in the Middle East, could see a “modest delay” in opening next year due to the regional conflict, a senior official said.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said construction work on the project continued despite the ongoing regional military conflict.

“At Wynn Al Marjan, construction has continued to progress, with over 22,000 workers on site. The project team has been incredibly resilient. While we have faced logistical and shipping challenges in the region, deliveries have largely continued, and we are rerouting shipments and sourcing alternative materials where needed.

“Based on conditions today, these challenges are manageable, though we are realistic that the picture could shift if the situation evolves. We do expect a modest delay in our opening timeline, and I expect that we will quantify that in the coming months,” Billings said during an earnings conference call.

He noted that the $5.1 billion project continues to move forward every day.

Construction work on Wynn Al Marjan resort, the region’s first integrated resort, which is scheduled to open in early 2027, resumed after a short pause due to the US-Israel-Iran military conflict, Wynn Resorts said in March.

Praises UAE leadership

Billings praised the UAE government for handling the Iranian attacks against the country. Tehran has been targeting the UAE and other Gulf countries with drones and missiles after the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran.

“I would like to commend the Emiratis on their response during the initial weeks of the conflict. The country has shown an admirable ability to protect its people and its assets,” Billings said.

“Looking ahead, the UAE has world-class tourism infrastructure, unrivalled airport capacity and a strong policy framework. As the region stabilises, we expect the country will find smart ways to accelerate tourism and, over the longer term, will continue to be one of the most attractive destinations in the world for high-net-worth residents and visitors,” he added.

“Construction on Wynn Al Marjan Island continues to progress, and we are closely monitoring the broader situation in the Gulf region while taking additional precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our team on the ground,” said the CEO of Wynn Resorts.

Hiring

During the January-March 2026 period, Wynn Al Marjan hotel hired 117 new team members, bringing the total employee count to 368. The workforce consists mostly of senior-level executives, senior management and general and administrative functions, with key division heads and senior leaders in place across all gaming and non-gaming areas.

The company said construction is ongoing despite certain conflict-induced delays in materials.

Extensive interior works are underway at the hotel, which topped off in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As of Saturday, the upcoming casino hotel has listed 138 vacancies on its website for various roles, including chefs, warehouse personnel, sales executives, accountants, managers and technicians.

Cash contribution surpasses $1 billion

The US-based company said it contributed $100.1 million in cash to its 40-per-cent-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE.

The company said in its first-quarter 2026 report that its life-to-date cash contribution to the project has reached $1.01 billion.

It said the remaining estimated equity contribution to the project is between $350 million and $450 million.

Wynn Resorts expects the Al Marjan Island project will add $345 million of EBITDAR (cash flow and management fees) to its existing base.